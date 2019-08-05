Law enforcement, neighborhoods unite at National Night Out events this week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Police Department, along with law enforcement nation wide, will participate in National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign that encourages strong police-community relationships.

Communities in the area will celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6 with a variety of events like block parties, cookouts, visits from law enforcement officials, contests, parades and more.

The purpose of the night is to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police relationships, while sending a message to criminals that neighborhoods are organized and strong.

Here’s a full list of events in the Savannah area:

Carver Village: Carver Village Community Center, 905 Collat Ave., 6-8 p.m.

: Fellwood Park, 1401 Fellwood Drive, 6-8 p.m. The Woods: 7364-C Hodgson Memorial Drive, 6-8 p.m.

7364-C Hodgson Memorial Drive, 6-8 p.m. Woodville: Woodville Community Center, 127 Darling St., 6-8 p.m.

Woodville Community Center, 127 Darling St., 6-8 p.m. Windsor Forest: Tribble Park on Largo Drive, 6-8 p.m.

Savannah area National Night Out events being held on other dates:

Housing Authority: EOA, 1120 May St., 6-8 p.m. AUGUST 7

EOA, 1120 May St., 6-8 p.m. Rose Dhu: Coffee Bluff Marina, 6 p.m. OCTOBER 5

