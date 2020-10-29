Last chance to provide Hilton Head feedback on street light installation

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Town of Hilton Head Island is looking for the public’s feedback on a new safety feature installed in one neighborhood.

A new set of street lights were installed at the Yacht Cove Drive intersection along Highway 278 less than two months ago.

The $175,000 pilot program was created in part due to the death of 11-year-old Charli Bobinchuck, who was struck and killed crossing that stretch of road.

“We had 11 crosswalks not at a traffic signal. We had the crosswalk bars on the road and we had signs warning motorists and stop signs on the sides of the road to warn pedestrians to yield to traffic,” explained Town Engineer Jeff Buckalew. “But we were looking for more ways to make those safer.”

The Town wants to hear what drivers think on the aesthetics and effectiveness of the lights.

A survey is available online here until 11:59 p.m. Friday.