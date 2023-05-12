SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The widow of Larry “Gator” Rivers has been appointed to temporarily serve District 2 on the Chatham County Board of Commissioners.

The board unanimously voted for Jean Rivers in their regular meeting on Friday.

She will take on the role until the position can be filled by a special election on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The qualifying period begins Monday, July 17, at 8 a.m. and ends Thursday, July 20, at 5 p.m.

Savannah native Gator Rivers was known as a basketball legend, first playing at Beach High School and then as a Harlem Globetrotter.