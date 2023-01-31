SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A thirty-day warning period has begun for speed zone cameras added outside of Largo-Tibet Elementary School located at 430 Tibet Ave.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says cameras will be used to identify any vehicles traveling over the approved speed limit throughout the entire school day while children are present, which runs from 8:16 a.m. to 5 p.m. each school day.

This means that if the flashing light speed limit is 25 mph, the driver will be given a ticket at 36 mph. Once the lights turn off, the speed limit may rise to 35 mph, and the driver would be ticketed at 46 mph.

SPD says anyone in the designated school zone driving 11 mph or more over the posted speed limit will receive a citation in the mail.

During the warning period, which ends March 1, vehicles that speed through the area will receive a warning in the mail.

Speed Zone Enforcement Times for Largo-Tibet Elementary

8:16 am – 8:30 am -35 mph speed enforced (ticketed at 46 mph)

8:31 am – 9:30 am – 25 mph school zone speed enforced (ticketed at 36)

9:31 am – 3:30 pm – 35 mph speed enforced (ticketed at 46 mph)

3:31 pm – 4:30 pm – 25 mph school zone speed enforced (ticketed at 36)

4:31 pm – 5 pm – 35 mph speed enforced (ticketed at 46 mph)