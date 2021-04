SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews responded to a fire at a gas station on Largo Drive late Friday afternoon.

It appears a pickup truck crashed at the Chevron. Firefighters have extinguished the fire and remain on the scene at this time.

The Savannah Police Department has closed one southbound lane in the 17700 block of Largo Drive, near Abercorn Street, as crews work to clear the scene.

