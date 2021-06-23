Courthouse to remain open while crews repair MLK Jr. Blvd. sinkhole

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard is expected to remain closed for a few days after a water main failure in the area.

Tuesday’s break resulted in “a large sinkhole” according to the Savannah Police Department.

Northbound lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are closed between Oglethorpe and Broughton streets as crews respond. Traffic is being detoured to Montgomery Street.

photo: Savannah Police Department

City officials say the closure is expected to remain in place through Thursday.

County officials announced the J. Tom Coleman Judicial Courthouse will be open for business Wednesday even though northbound lanes of MLK Blvd. between Oglethorpe Ave. and Broughton St. are closed.

The Chatham County Parking Garage adjacent to the Courthouse plans to remain open for business.

WSAV’s Traffic Map: wsav.com/traffic