Large gator on Hwy. 170 in Beaufort County getting a lot of attention from drivers, business owners

On Wednesday night, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a photo of a large gator on Hwy. 170 near Argent Blvd. asking drivers to be careful of “gators crossing the road.” They estimated the alligator was about 12-14 feet long.

Then on Thursday morning, Johanna and Lloyd Adams of Autolta towing on Hwy. 170 showed up at their office to find a large gator blocking their gate. Johanna said they contacted DNR to take a look because they cannot enter the site where the alligator decided to take a rest. 

It’s not clear if these gators are in fact the same gator, but chances are it’s the same one. 

