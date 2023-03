GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A large fire broke out at McCurdy’s on Main Sunday evening.

Witnesses tell News 3 the building, located on S Veterans Blvd., caught fire just after 5:50 p.m.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire.

There is no word on injuries, if anyone was in the building, or the cause of the fire.

