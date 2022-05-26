BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – A lamb on the loose for several days in a Bluffton community is now safe and sound.

Kelly Housaman said she was driving around Hampton Hall Club on Monday when she came across a sheep snacking on someone’s lawn.

“Another couple who had also spotted it drove up on their golf cart and showed me a video of the sheep swimming in the lagoon with two gators coming after it,” she said.

Housaman said she and the couple quietly followed the sheep through neighbors’ backyards. At one point, she found herself crouched down near a lagoon.

“About 2 feet away from me is another giant gator,” Housaman recalled. “All I can think is, ‘Please don’t make me gator bait while chasing this sheep.'”

The alligator kept its distance but Housaman said a solid hour passed before the lamb ran into the woods, ending the search for the day.

The next morning, Hampton Hall’s tennis director Paul Tollefson encountered the lamb. While he’d come across some wildlife before on the job (an armadillo included), this sheep was a first.

“I’d seen people talking about it,” he explained. “It chewed through the rope that it was tied to, most likely from a neighboring piece of land outside of the neighborhood.”

When he got to work Tuesday morning, Tollefson said he saw the lamb charging at a woman who was walking her two golden retrievers.

“Not sure if it was trying to play or what. The old lady was scared to death that her dogs were going to attack it. I tried to use my best sheep whispering, to no avail,” he laughed.

Instead, Tollefson asked the woman to walk her dogs inside the gated tennis court so the lamb would follow.

Sure enough, that did the trick.

“If anyone can come catch it, I got him fenced in,” Tollefson shared on Facebook.

“I dropped my kids off at school and rushed over there,” Housaman said. Meanwhile, Beaufort County Animal Services was en route.

Housaman said she was able to corner the sheep with the help of another resident, a security guard and Tallulah Trice, director of Animal Services.

“The sheep made a last-ditch leap and I caught the rope on my hand and grabbed him,” Housaman said. “He was pretty tuckered out at this point and allowed me to straddle him to keep him still while [Trice] grabbed her big carrier.”

She sealed her two-day-long lamb hunt with a selfie.



courtesy Kelly Housaman

It’s believed the lamb is either a Cotswold or Dorset breed and had been on the run for six days. Trice said in a situation like this, it’s likely the rightful owner won’t come forward for the animal.

“It happens more than people think,” Trice said.

Just last month on Lady’s Island, a bull was seen trotting through traffic after escaping from a nearby pasture.

In fact, the director has three goats and nine chickens of her own from other animal encounters across the county.

“We deal with this kind of stuff all the time,” Trice added.

So where is the lamb?

Now named Poseidon, he’s taken residence at Edenhope Farms, an animal sanctuary/bed and breakfast on Marsh Drive.

Farm owner Cyndi Allison said Poseidon is fitting right in with the other animals — peacocks, chickens, cattle, ducks and her famous billy goat included.

“He’s doing great,” Allison said.

Should you happen across any sheep roaming around your neighborhood, Beaufort County Animal Services can be reached at 843-255-5010.