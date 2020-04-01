Laid off workers volunteer to help others at food bank, joined by members of Georgia National Guard

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s an assembly line with people six feet apart, a sign of the times. People are packing food boxes at Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Among the group are seven people recently laid off from a local tour company.

“We wanted to do something during this time to give back to the community,” said Tara Reese who worked at Kelly Tours Gray Line for almost a year. She’s confident the economy will come back and says her employer has been a big help to her and her coworkers which is why they felt the need to come to the food bank to try and help others.

“We are blessed at this point but we know others are not,” said Reese.

At the same time regular citiziens like Reese are joined by citizen soldiers. Lt. Joshua Baxter was among a group of than half a dozen volunteers from the Georgia National Guard.

“The whole reason we enlisted into the National Guard and commissioned as well was to give back to the community,” said Lt. Baxter.

The Guard members have been volunteering for several days and their help is definitley needed. Mary Jane Crouch from Second Harvest of Coastal Georiga says they’re arleady seeing a great need for food because of the economic downturn.

“As of yesterday, we had already distributed over 400 thousand meals through mobile food pantry boxes and up to 17 thousand meals to children through our ‘grab and go’ lunch and breakfast programs that we’re doing in Chatham County and Liberty County.”

Crouch said the organization has “already spent $200,000 since this all started purchasing food, milk and juice.”

She says this is just the beginning and more help, specifically cash donations are needed. She says please provide an online donation and that even $3 to $5 can make a difference because they put small donations together to help buy large supplies of food in bulk.

The need and the anticipated need is why Reese and others have reached out. “We just want to give back in some way,” she told us.

Lt. Baxter offered similar words. “We just want to help as much as we can.”

Crouch is hoping anyone who can afford it will make a donation. “Let’s help all those who truly cannot put food on the table tonight because of all this,” she said.