Lady’s Island shooting kills one, injures two others

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –  The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigates a deadly shooting on Lady’s Island.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday at a residence on Stevic Court.

The BCSO says  one adult male was killed and two adults were wounded.

The wounded were transported to a hospital.

Officials say the subject(s) fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies. 

BCSO says there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.

The identity of the deceased and conditions of the injured have not been released. BCSO plans to release further details at a later date

BCSO continues to investigate.

