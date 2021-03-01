Lady’s Island shooting kills one, injures two others

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) investigates a deadly shooting on Lady’s Island.
Officers responded to the shooting just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday at a residence on Stevic Court.
The BCSO says one adult male was killed and two adults were wounded.
The wounded were transported to a hospital.
Officials say the subject(s) fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.
BCSO says there does not appear to be a threat to the general public.
The identity of the deceased and conditions of the injured have not been released. BCSO plans to release further details at a later date
BCSO continues to investigate.