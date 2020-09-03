Labor Day weekend preps underway on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Labor Day weekend is approaching and local officials are preparing for large crowds. On Tybee Island, city leaders say they’ll have beach crews out to make sure everyone is in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end to summer which means beaches will be packed however Tybee Island City Manager Shawn Gillen said this weekend could look different.

“We won’t see the 4th of July level numbers where you’ll see 60,000 people on the island on one day. You’ll see 30,000 to 40,000,” Gillen told News 3.

The coronavirus pandemic is still top of mind for local leaders. Tybee Island police and code enforcement will be monitoring the island to make sure people are wearing masks and keeping their distance.

“You get a bunch of knuckleheads as we did on the 4th of July, a bunch of teenagers out there drinking all congregated shoulder to shoulder and there’s 200 to 300 of them. Don’t be surprised if the police show up and ask you to break up your group,” Gillen said.

He said the beach has enough space to make sure everyone is spread out. While there is still a county-wide mask mandate in place he said it’s hard to strictly enforce it.

“We don’t have the resources to try to enforce a mask mandate on the beach. We’ve got 10,000 to 20,000 people all visiting the beach in one day and we wouldn’t be able to catch up,” Gillen said.

Police and code enforcement will have masks to pass out to those who need one. Gillen said another priority on the beach this holiday weekend is swimming safety. It’s a timely reminder after a man drowned Tuesday night when he jumped off the Tybee pier. Officials say he got caught in a riptide and after hours of searching his body was recovered.

“It’s a wake-up call. It’s something we take very seriously. Whenever we lose someone on the beach it’s very personal to us,” Gillen said.

Gillen tells News 3 that there have been at least three drownings so far this year that has happened near the Tybee pier and at least one more near Little Tybee Island. It’s something he says is unusual.

According to Gillen, there aren’t any specific rules on Tybee Beach for swimming after dark but he said to stay close to shore and take someone with you.