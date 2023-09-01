SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Labor Day weekend is expected to be one of the busiest air travel days.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration over 49,000 flights are scheduled for Friday.

Travel is up this year by 4% in domestic and 44% in international flights

“I came in from DC, direct flight,” said Katie Filling. “It was really easy, but I will say when I stepped off the plane in Savannah I have never seen this many people in the Savannah airport. It’s very busy, but it’s been a smooth day.”

AAA is calling this weekend the unofficial end of summer travel.

“I think when you’re traveling on Labor Day you always just have to make sure to get out early and parking is always questionable so you just want to make sure you’re set for parking,” said Janet Cleworth. “We just got here in time to relax a little bit before we check our bags and go wait for boarding.”

Most domestic holiday travelers are headed to Seattle, Orlando, New York, Anchorage, or Las Vegas according to AAA. If you’re driving, you better leave early in the morning or later in the evening.

But if you haven’t booked anything yet, you still have a chance. Roadway travel should lighten up over Saturday and Sunday.

“Sometimes last-minute things are the best,” said Linda Lester. “I love last-minute vacations. I don’t like to plan for years ahead and get disappointed at the last minute, so just leave yourself enough time if you’re doing that. And certainly, there’s plenty of places you can get into.”

Holiday travel gas prices aren’t any worse than last year, with this year’s average price coming in at $3.78 per gallon.

AAA says Sunday is the best time to travel, but if you’re leaving tomorrow, you’ll want to hit the road around 6 p.m.