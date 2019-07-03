Krispy Kreme now delivers in 15 states, including Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Residents of 15 states now have a sweet new delivery service.

Krispy Kreme is now offering online ordering and delivery to a lucky group of states, including Georgia. Delivery is available from locations in Savannah, Pooler, Statesboro and Hinesville, as well as in 18 other Georgia locations.

For now, the online ordering menu is limited. It includes donut Dozens, Brew Boxes and bottled beverages. There is a $7.99 minimum on orders and a delivery fee.

Krispy Kreme said that by the end of 2019, it hopes to have online ordering across all of its locations. To find a participating store near you and place an order, click here.