Kitchen fire displaces 3 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people have been displaced following a kitchen fire in Savannah Thursday.

Crews were dispatched to a home on the 2300 block of Wilemere Place just before 3 p.m., according to the Savannah Fire Department.

Firefighters discovered that a resident left the house while fish was frying in the kitchen. Savannah Fire says the unattended pan ignited a fire that spread to the attic.

via @savannahfire on Twitter

The department quickly extinguished the blaze, but the kitchen, attic and dining room sustained heavy water damage. Power to the structure was also cut.

No injuries were reported.

“Most kitchen fires are preventable,” Savannah Fire advised. “Always stay in the kitchen while food is frying. Turn off the burners if the grease begins to smoke or you have to leave the room.”