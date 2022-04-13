MIAMI, Fla. (WSAV) — WSAV’s own Kim Gusby was chosen as the Georgia 2022 TRIO Achiever. The award is in recognition of outstanding former TRIO program participants.

TRIO programs are federal outreach and student services initiatives across the U.S. designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. Kim was a part of the Upward Bound program which falls under the TRIO umbrella.

Kim was in Miami earlier this week to accept the award, which she says is a big honor.

“I am forever grateful for Upward Bound for lifting me up, bringing me out, and pulling me through,” Kim said during her speech. “My charge now is to give the next generation of students what UB gave to me— a choice to determine their own destiny… and a voice loud enough to drown out all of the noise that would have them believe otherwise.”

Congratulations to all of this year’s TRIO Achievers!