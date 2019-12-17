Kevin Barry’s Irish Pub to close after the new year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A beloved Irish pub in Savannah is set to close its doors for good in 2020 after 39 years of businesses.

Kevin Barry’s Irish Pub at 117 W. River Street will ring in the new year on Dec. 31 and permanently close the following day. Singer-songwriter Carroll Brown shared the news on Facebook on Dec. 15 with lyrics from The Clancy Brothers’ “The Parting Glass”.

The Irish pub will go out with a bang and host a New Year’s Eve event. General admission is $20, and a limited number of pre-booked tickets for the Listening Room are $50.

The general admission fee will be paid at the door on Dec. 31 and will be cash only.

There are less than 90 Listening Room seats available, and there is currently a wait list for tickets. To join the wait list for a New Year’s Eve ticket, e-mail kbpub@aol.com.

The iconic pub is shutting down because the owner, Vic Power, is retiring. Brown clarified on Facebook with a note from Power’s spokesperson that Power is not ill, he is simply retiring with his wife. The spokesperson said Power wants to close Kevin Barry’s in its current state rather than allowing it to be altered after his retirement.

The pub’s second floor features the Hall of Heroes, where Power displays military memorabilia to honor men and women in the U.S. Military. Kevin Barry’s shared a message on their Facebook page Monday assuring its customers that all items in the Hall of Heroes will be properly cared for. Brown said all photos, paintings, and relics will be given to respective Gold Star Families and various civil and military units as applicable.

Thanks to its Hall of Heroes, along with Power’s policy of always buying service members their first round of drinks, Kevin Barry’s was recognized as one of the top military bars in the world by Military.com.

Kevin Barry’s Irish Pub has earned other recognition, including being named one of ABC News’ Top Five Irish Pubs to Visit on St. Patrick’s Day. In 2016, the pub also claimed the Irish Pub Global Authenticity Award.

Authenticity is something the Kevin Barry’s team takes seriously. According to their website, there are no televisions or wifi in the building to encourage people to have face-to-face conversations with no distractions. The pub also features live traditional Irish music seven nights a week.

Brown ended the initial Facebook announcement of the pub’s closing with a message from the entire Kevin Barry’s team.

“To those who cannot make it to Savannah before the end of the year, Kevin Barry’s owner, staff and performers would like to say Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and a heartfelt ‘thank you’,” Brown said. “May God bless you all. It’s been a great ride!”

