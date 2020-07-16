Mayor Johnson says Savannah’s mandatory mask mandate stands

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Despite Gov. Brian Kemp’s order blocking mandatory mask mandates, Savannah’s mayor says he will continue to require them.

“I’m not going to mince words,” said Mayor Van Johnson on Thursday. “We believe that Gov. Kemp is overstepping his authority. With that said, our emergency declaration still stands.”

The governor on Wednesday renewed safety provisions for Georgia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Making masks mandatory: not included.

While the order encourages residents and visitors to wear face coverings, it overrides mandatory mask ordinances made on the local level:

Any state, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, face shields, or any other Personal Protective Equipment while in places of public accommodation or on public property are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order.

Johnson responded to the governor on social media Wednesday night. He said that while it might not have been the kindest way to express himself, it articulated his feelings:

It is officially official. Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us. Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can.



In #Savannah, we will continue to keep the faith and follow the science. Masks will continue to be available! — Mayor Van Johnson (@MayorJohnsonSAV) July 16, 2020

Kemp’s move feels similar to the reversal on Georgia beaches back in April. On Tybee Island, leaders decided to close beaches but had to reopen after two weeks under the governor’s shelter-in-place order.

“Previous executive orders – and now this order – state no local action can be more or less restrictive than ours,” Candice Broce, a spokesperson for the governor, responded to a reporter’s tweet about the new order.

“We have explained that local mask mandates are unenforceable,” she continued. “The Governor continues to strongly encourage Georgians to wear masks in public.”

Nick Zoller, a spokesperson for Savannah, also weighed in on Twitter, pointing to the fact that the order doesn’t stop businesses from requiring face coverings. He shared a link to the Savannah Safe Pledge, an initiative to keep residents and visitors safe as businesses reopen.

Kemp’s order could present legal issues for cities like Savannah, requiring masks. The governor said in recent weeks that his legal team was looking into the Hostess City’s ordinance.

Aside from the new section on masks, the executive order also extends the ban on gatherings of more than 50 people, renews business restrictions and requires those living in nursing homes, as well as the medically fragile, to shelter in place.