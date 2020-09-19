Kemp orders flags to fly half-staff to honor Justice Ginsburg; Local lawmakers react

FILE – In this July 31, 2014, file photo, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is seen in her chambers in at the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp ordered flags to fly at half-staff on all state buildings and grounds beginning Friday night to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, a women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday night of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, poured her heart and soul into public service, and made a lasting, positive impact on our Great Nation,” Kemp Tweeted. “Our prayers go out to her loved ones and colleagues as they mourn her passing.”

Flags will remain at half-staff through the day of Ginsburg’s interment.

Other local lawmakers took to social media to express their condolences and honor Ginsburg.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson shared a photo of Ginsburg on Instagram saying, “A modern day Shero has transitioned from labor to reward. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg championed the most divisive social issues of our generation. Our lives are better because of her advocacy. Rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Senator Kelly Loeffler took to Twitter to send her condolences to the Ginsburg’s family and to express her support of President Donald Trump choosing a new justice before the November election.

“I look forward to supporting a strict constructionist who will protect the right to life & safeguard out conservative values,” Loeffler said.

My prayers are with the Ginsburg family.



Over in South Carolina, Senator Lindsey Graham shared his sadness on social media saying, “Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer who possessed tremendous passion for her causes. She served with honor and distinction as a member of the Supreme Court.”

Graham went on to add, “While I had many differences with her on legal philosophy, I appreciate her service to our nation. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.”

Senator Tim Scott Tweeted, “A respected servant has left us. Her loved ones are in my prayers.”

Congressman Joe Cunningham called Ginsburg “one of our nation’s greatest legal minds and a giant in the fight for civil rights and equality.”