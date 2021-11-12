Kemp makes major announcements at Port of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Gov. Brian Kemp led a ribbon-cutting for the Georgia Ports Authority’s new Mason Mega Rail Terminal. The governor says it will help reduce the traffic jam of cargo ships at the Port of Savannah.

The terminal will nearly double the amount of containers that will come into the port — from 550,000 to more than 1 million — annually.

However, that’s not the only big news the governor broke Friday.

Before the ribbon-cutting, on the 34 miles of new train tracks, Kemp addressed the continued backup of cargo ships waiting to get into the Port of Savannah. He said the Port Authority has already reduced the traffic jam by 40 percent, and the rail terminal will only help bring it down further.

Kemp also announced the new $155 million Celadon recycling and manufacturing plant coming to Chatham County.

“By being able to tap into our port’s access and unmatched logistics network, I’m confident that Celadon’s state of the art recycling and advanced manufacturing will thrive in the Peach State,” said Kemp. “And the good news is, this only represents phase one of Celadon’s major investment project here in Georgia.”

Celadon’s recycling facility is to be built in Pooler, and bring 117 jobs to Savannah, according to the governor.