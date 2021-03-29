Keep Savannah Beautiful holds citywide cleanup

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Keep Savannah Beautiful held a citywide cleanup event over the weekend.

Residents, organizers and businesses came together for the Great Savannah Community Cleanup in their neighborhoods on Saturday.

Volunteers met on Sunset Boulevard at 8 a.m. to pick up trash and clean up the surrounding community. The pick-up stretched from Sunset Boulevard to Skidaway Road to Johnson High School and any intersecting streets.

The cleanup event lasted until 5 p.m.

To learn more about the city organization, or to join in on the next event, visit Keep Savannah Beautiful’s website or Facebook page.

