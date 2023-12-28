HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Hinesville has a brand new mayor tonight.

Karl Riles won the election in November by a significant margin and this afternoon he was officially sworn in.

We asked the new mayor about what’s first on his agenda and he said, “I think if we get downtown businesses to start to attract more small businesses and give people more things to do in the community people will start to take ownership of the community.”

Riles also says another big issue in Hinesville is the rapid growth of the community.

He says he plans to work with council members on solutions.