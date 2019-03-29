Kansas City police captain to serve as assistant chief in Savannah

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Savannah’s police chief has another new partner to help lead the department.

Stephenie Price has been appointed Assistant Chief of the Savannah Police Department (SPD). She currently serves as a captain in the Patrol Division of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

“I am excited to welcome Captain Price to the department, and am confident that her knowledge, skills and leadership abilities will help move our agency forward and further our mission of protecting and serving the City of Savannah,” said Chief Roy Minter in a press release.

Captain Price joins Chief Minter and Assistant Chief of Police Robert Gavin.

In her 20 years with the Kansas City department, she’s held several roles from patrol to narcotics and fiscal services. Captain Price currently serves as an adjunct instructor, teaching criminal justice courses at her alma mater, Park University.

According to SPD, she will become a certified police officer in Georgia and start her role in Savannah on April 17.

“I am passionate about law enforcement and believe in the nobility of policing. I give thanks to all the men and women who serve with honor and those who are dedicated to integrity and professionalism,” said Captain Price stated. “A great police department is sustained by a great community, and I look forward to enhancing the relationship between the police department and the people who make Savannah the ‘Jewel of the South.’ ”

SPD says Captain Price was selected after an assessment was conducted to fill a vacant assistant chief position.