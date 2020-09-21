Justice rally held for Kelsey Rayner, man who died in Appling Co. Jail in 2017

BAXLEY, Ga. (WSAV) – Friends, family and supporters rallied for justice for Kelsey Rayner in Baxley on Saturday.

Rayner died in his cell in the Appling County Jail back in 2017. An autopsy showed he had sepsis caused by a ruptured colon.

Rayner’s family says he didn’t receive proper medical attention. They want the case reopened.

“We want to get the FBI involved, and reopen this case, because the GBI came and investigated this case, but Jackie Johnson told them there was nothing to see here,” Telly Rayner, Kelsey’s brother, said. “So when she told them there was nothing to see, they closed the case.”

Rayner’s family says they want District Attorney Jackie Johnson to step down. They also want the officers who arrested Rayner 11 days before his death to go to jail.