BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Last week, a tow truck driver died in a hit-and-run in Ridgeland. He was helping a driver whose car had broken down — crashes just like this one are always a fear that’s top of mind for tow truck drivers.

“Tow truck operators, you know, all they want to do is do their job, do it well, and then go home to their families. And unfortunately, that opportunity was robbed from P.K.,” said Phillip Robinowicz, Owner of Morris Garage & Towing.

On Dec. 27, Eric “P.K.” Albertson was on the side of Frontage Road in Ridgeland. He was helping someone whose car had broken down.

At about 6:23 p.m. police say someone driving an SUV drove into him and he tragically died.

“Just absolutely devastating,” Robinowicz said.

Towing a car on a busy interstate like I-95 or at night down a country road can be dangerous.

Even if a tow truck operator does everything right that fear of becoming the next victim, is something they all have to face.

“That’s something that’s always in the back or, you know, better yet in the front of your mind when you’re on the side of the road,” Robinowicz said. “You can do it right for 40 years and you do it wrong for 30 seconds, and that’s all it takes.”

Every state has a Move Over Law. That means when drivers see emergency lights on the side of the road they have to slow down and switch lanes.

Most drivers will abide by that law if they see police or ambulances. However, when drivers see yellow lights from a tow truck sometimes they ignore it.

“I wish that people would adhere to that law and move over. Give us a little bit of room to work on the side of the road,” Robinowicz said. “There’s a lot of moving parts, a lot of different elements there and, you know, we just…all we want a space to work and to do the job safely.”

If drivers are caught not obeying the Move Over Law in both Georgia and South Carolina it could cost up to $500 in fines. Also, it could carry a misdemeanor charge.