Local News

Just a Test: Active shooter drill at May River HS will involve Bluffton Police driving to school

By:

Posted: Mar 29, 2019 10:11 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 29, 2019 10:11 AM EDT

Beaufort County school officials want the public to know that there will be an active shooter drill on Friday at 10:10 a.m. at May River High School that will involve the Bluffton Police Department so people may notice police cars driving quickly to the high school with their lights flashing.  

May River High parents are being notified about the drill by e-mail and robocall, and the school and district Facebook pages will post explanatory information. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More News

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center