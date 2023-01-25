WALTERBORO, S.C. (WSAV) — A final jury will be selected Wednesday in the double murder trial of embattled former attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of brutally murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their Colleton County property in June 2021.

Over the past two days, four panels of potential jurors were vetted and whittled down to a pool of 122 jurors deemed eligible to serve on the jury.

Judge Clifton Newman will sift through the pool and narrow it down to 12 jurors and six alternates. Final jury selection will be underway starting at 11 a.m.

Pre-trial motion hearings commenced Tuesday afternoon and opening statements could begin as early as Wednesday evening.

11:16 a.m. – Final jury selection begins with roll call.