Jury selection to continue in hate crimes trial for men convicted in Arbery’s murder

Travis McMichael, left, speaks with his attorney Bob Rubin, right, during the sentencing of his and his father Greg McMichael and neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The three were found guilty in the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Jury selection in the federal hate crimes trial for the men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery‘s murder will continue on Friday.

As of Thursday, there are 57 qualified jurors who will return for further questioning next week. Judge Lisa Godbey Wood is aiming to have 50 to 60 before narrowing the final pool to 12 jurors and four alternates.

Despite the current number being in the judge’s threshold, court will resume on Friday with 30 more potential jurors. Wood said after tomorrow’s questioning, she will decide if the selection will continue into Monday or if the court will move to further questioning and jury strikes.

All 24 of the potential jurors on Thursday had heard of the case. One of the potential jurors excused believed they went to high school with William “Roddie” Bryan. Others who were dismissed believed the men were guilty or petitioned for hardship.

In the four days of jury selection, 135 people have been questioned. About 1,000 summons were sent out to people in the 43 counties that make up southern Georgia’s federal court district.

Jury selection in the state murder trial took 10 days. Wood initially anticipated jury selection in the federal trial to take two weeks, followed by seven to 12 days for the trial.