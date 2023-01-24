WSAV will be streaming all throughout the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Follow investigative reporters @WSAVAndrewD and @BrettWSAV for live tweets and keep up with the trial via our live blog below. Tune in to News 3 at 4:00 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 6:00 p.m. for full coverage.

Judge Clifton Newman will gavel court into session for the second day of jury selection at the Colleton County courthouse.

BACKGROUND

Jury selection is underway in the double murder trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh.

On day one, three groups of potential juror candidates were asked a series of basic qualifying questions to determine whether they could maintain impartial judgment including where they work, relationships with the family or potential witnesses, and criminal history.

The case has made national headlines as the search for answers continues into who killed members of a prominent Lowcountry family.

Murdaugh is charged with murder in the June 2021 killings of his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, who were found shot to death near dog kennels at the family’s Colleton County hunting property.

The state of South Carolina is expected to argue that the murders were to cover up several financial crimes Murdaugh committed by stealing insurance settlements from clients.

Meanwhile, Murdaugh’s attorneys are expected to argue that since the victims were shot with different guns, there had to be a second person involved.

Judge Clifton Newman will preside over the trial. The jury selection process could last between two and five days, with the trial lasting roughly three weeks.

