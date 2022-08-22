STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Jury selection is underway in the trial for Marcus Wilson.

Wilson is accused of fatally shooting 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, formally charged with felony murder and five counts of aggravated assault.

On Monday, about 100 Bulloch County residents were brought in for jury selection. The goal is to narrow it down to a group of 12 jurors and three alternates.

The process got a late start on Monday morning, due to last-minute motions filed that needed to be discussed. Judge Ronnie Thompson ordered potential jurors to be divided into groups of 12. Attorneys asked general questions to the entire group, then selected individuals for one-on-one questioning.

Some of the questions had to do with potential jurors’ knowledge of the case, experiences with racial bias, if they own guns and have had any experiences with road rage. As of Monday, the only jurors to have been excused were due to personal scheduling conflicts.

Thompson asked attorneys repeatedly to speed up questioning for the sake of time. After nearly seven hours of questioning, the court only completed the first two groups of potential jurors.

The judge said he intends for the trial to last for the duration of this week, potentially going into Saturday if needed. Jury selection is set to resume on Tuesday at 8 a.m.