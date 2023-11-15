STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – On day three of the trial for a triple homicide that happened at a trailer park in Bulloch County back in 2021, the jury has started deliberations.

Rolando Millan was 16 at the time of a shooting at Lundy’s trailer park on July 4, 2021. The state is trying him as an adult. He’s pleading not guilty to all 13 of his charges.

Millan is charged with three counts of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of illegal possession of a firearm and three counts of cruelty to children since the victims’ children were present at the time of the murder.

The prosecution says one of their most damning pieces of evidence is a drop of blood found on Millan’s shoe, which matches one of the victims.

The defense insists there is not enough evidence to say Millan was the shooter, saying no witnesses will point their fingers at him.

