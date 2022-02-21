Jury deliberations to continue Tuesday in Arbery hate crimes trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Jurors in Brunswick are deciding if the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery pursued him because of his race.

The twelve jurors were deliberating since 3 p.m. Monday after prosecution and defense gave their last pitch about why the men should be found guilty or not guilty. They adjourned for the day without reaching a verdict.

Prosecutors heavily relied on the digital evidence in this case, using the exact words and racial slurs the McMichaels and Bryan used to describe Black people in text messages and posts.

Ultimately, the Department of Justice says this is a case about how the defendants saw Arbery the day of the shooting.

Attorney Christopher Perras argued the men knew two things about Ahmaud Arbery on that day — that he was a Black man and was running.

On the other hand, the defense told jurors the men would have had the same instinct even if Arbery wasn’t Black. Attorneys argue the defendants believed he committed a crime because he was running and the McMichaels had seen him previously at a house under construction.

There is a total of five counts in the indictment. All three defendants are charged with using force or threat of force to interfere with Arbery’s right to use a public street because of his race and attempted kidnapping.

Arbery’s parents say they think prosecutors presented a good case and are hopeful for a guilty verdict.

“All the evidence that’s been pulled out, the world sees what happened and the world sees why Ahmaud died. Because of his skin color. And all I can say is we just want justice, 100 percent justice,” said Ahmaud’s father, Marcus Arbery.

“Very emotional, this has been very draining and I’m thankful that it’s almost over,” said Ahmaud’s mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones.

Arbery’s parents say the trial is wrapping up at the right time. Just two days from today is the second anniversary of Ahmaud’s death and his parents are hoping for a verdict by then.

Judge Lisa Godbey Wood says this is a lengthy case with a lot of evidence and because of that it’s hard to know how long the jury will need to reach a verdict.

Deliberations will resume tomorrow morning at 9.