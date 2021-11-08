Jurors see gruesome police photos of Ahmaud Arbery’s wounds

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jurors in a Georgia courtroom are being shown graphic, close-up crime scene photos of the gunshot wounds that killed Ahmaud Arbery.

Glynn County police Sgt. Sheila Ramos took the witness stand Monday during the second day of the trial of three white men who chased and shot Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man.

Arbery’s slaying on Feb. 23, 2020, became part of a broader reckoning over racial injustice. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan” are charged with murder and other crimes.

Travis McMichael speaks with his defense attorney Robert Rubin during the trial of his father, Gregory McMichael, himself and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan, who are charged with the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, at the Gwynn County Superior Court, in Brunswick, Ga., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

Ramos’ crime scene photos showed a grievous wound to Arbery’s chest and another beneath his armpit.

He was also shot in the wrist.

Defense attorneys say Travis McMichael fired in self-defense when Arbery attacked with his fists.