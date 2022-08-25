STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Jurors listened to more testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing a teenager after he shot into a truck.

The defense said Marcus Wilson feared for his life when he fired into the vehicle killing 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson in February 2020.

Jurors heard from the lead detective in the investigation of Haley Hutcheson’s shooting on Thursday.

Detective Travis Kreun interviewed Marcus Wilson’s then-girlfriend who was in the car with him the night of the shooting. That eventually led to Wilson turning himself in.

Wilson said he fired the gun in self-defense saying he was being run off the road.

When asked about the condition of the car, Kreun said he did not see damage to Wilson’s car that would suggest the vehicle was run off the road.

However, Kruen confirmed that not all of the bullets found at the scene came from Wilson’s gun.

“Were you also, are you aware as the lead detective that two of those could not be matched,” the defense attorney asked Kreun.

“Yes ma’am,” Kreun replied.

“To mister Wilson’s gun,” the attorney asked.

“Yes ma’am,” Kreun replied.

Kreun later testified that none of the people in the truck that Hutcheson was riding in were given a DUI test. The detective said he was too busy focusing on the death investigation.