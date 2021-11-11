Jurors hear 911 calls property owner made before Ahmaud Arbery’s killing

Court is expected to resume at 1:30 p.m. Watch live in the above video player.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Jurors in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery‘s killing are hearing a recorded deposition of a man who owned a house under construction in the Satilla Shores neighborhood that has been highlighted in the case.

Defense attorneys have said Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan were justified in chasing and attempting to detain Arbery because they thought he was a burglar.

All three white men are charged with murder and other crimes in the death of Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man. The charges came more than two months after the shooting when explosive cellphone video leaked online showing the encounter.

In the September deposition, Larry English testified that he installed security cameras at his property for safety. He said there was “not much daytime footage I was concerned about,” adding that contractors were mostly coming by the house during the day.

Larry English, pictured right

English said it was common for neighbors to come by the property and check out the progress of the house. But there were instances where he called 911.

English said surveillance footage captured people several times in late 2019 and early 2020. Some of that video was released in May 2020, showing a man believed to be Arbery walking on the site.

English said he called police so they could "find him, talk to him, tell him not to be there anymore." — Brian Rea (@brianmrea) November 11, 2021

Jurors were also presented surveillance video and audio of a 911 call when a white couple entered English property on a separate occasion.

English also called 911 to report a Yeti cooler and some equipment had been stolen from his boat. He said he didn’t know exactly when it was stolen, if people captured on surveillance video were responsible or if it happened while the boat was off of the construction property.

In another 911 call, English told authorities about a Black male on his property.

English said he knew both Travis and Greg McMichael.



When asked if English told the McMichaels about prior incidents of people entering the property under construction, English said "probably, not sure." — Brian Rea (@brianmrea) November 11, 2021

English said he never authorized the McMichaels to enter his property or confront anyone on his property.

He said he didn’t know Bryan.

Court is now breaking for lunch and is expected to resume at 1:30 p.m. with more of Enlish’s deposition. In total, seven 911 calls are set to be played.

The court is then expected to hear from two more law enforcement witnesses.

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley made the decision to keep the trial going on federal holiday because of the slow pace of trial so far. He made a comment about having “a great deal of respect” for veterans and took a moment of recognition Thursday.

Kevin Gough, Bryan’s attorney, renewed an objection on proceeding, saying it’s unconstitutional to do so on a federal holiday.

“I’ve already addressed that,” Walmsley said, “we are here.”

