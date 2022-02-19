Junior League of Savannah hosts 10th annual Kids Fit Fest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One of Savannah’s most highly-anticipated kid friendly events, the Kids Fit Festiva,l returned for its 10th annual showing at the Savannah Children’s Museum.

Hundreds of children and their families gathered to participate in a day that’s all about getting kids active and instilling healthy life choices at an early age.

“The recommendation is 60 minutes of play per day, that is a kids job for staying healthy. It doesn’t have to be organized, it doesn’t have to be organized sports, it could be jumping rope, it could be a hula hoop, it could be running around climbing trees, it could be anything moving and playing for an hour a day,” explained Kathryn Campbell, Chair for the Junior League of Savannah’s Fit Kids Fest.

According to a 2021 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, childhood obesity has jumped to over 22% in just the first year of the pandemic alone, compared to just 19% in 2019.

An alarming rise that health experts say could lead to health complications down the road.

“Unfortunately, overweight and obesity is prevalent in kids these days, even younger kids,” Campbell said. “By moving more, balancing what you’re doing with what you’re eating and drinking, making good choices, those negative health effects can be minimized whether it’s blood pressure, cholesterol, those kinds of things.”

Over the course of the last two years, many children have found it difficult to be able to get outside for the recommended 60 minutes per day. Making it hard on kids like 11 year-old Cason Reynolds who would’ve much rather been spending his days out running with his friends, instead of being cooped up inside the house.

“When the pandemic hit it just, it crushed my entire world like for getting outside, but I mean, when I started doing more things like running, it just, it really helped me a lot,” said Reynolds.