Junior fashionistas show off their style, confidence during House of Strut Kids Bootcamp Runway Show

House of Strut, a vintage fashion shop and community conduit, is hosting the third annual Kids Fashion Bootcamp Runway Show Friday, June7.

It’s the culmination of a week-long, hands-on fashion workshop camp for kids 5 to 12 which supports Loop It Up Savannah, a nonproﬁt youth arts organization.

The camp focuses on educating and supporting the campers on various disciplines of fashion. Most importantly, campers are encouraged to evolve their personal style, appreciate and accept their bodies all while building build confidence and courage.

Erica Jarman is the owner and creative director of House of Strut vintage clothing store.

Kids Fashion Bootcamp Runway Show

FREE!

Friday, June 7

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show at 6 p.m.

House of Strut

17 W. 41st Street