Juneteenth event set for Mitchelville Freedom Park

Juneteen this the oldest known celebration related to the end of slavery in the United States.

It started in 1865, two years after the Emancipation Proclimation was signed.

Saturday an observance will be held in Mitchelville Freedom Park on Hilton Head.

One organizer says it’s an important gathering of thanks and appreciation

“History does not have to be bland. We want to have fun with history because history is important, we don’t want people to forget what happens here, and we really want people to look at Mitchelville as important today as it was then. As we look at freedom and citizenship and democracy and opportunity. These are all things we still are trying to promote and Mitchelville embodies all of that,” says Ahmad Ward.

Juneteenth is actually next Wednesday the 19th.

The 5th annual celebration is on Saturday from 11am – 3pm at the historic Mitchelville Freedom Park on Beach City Road in Hilton Head.

There will be food, games, historic reenactments, and music from a variety of artists.

Admission is $15. Kids 12 and under get in free.



