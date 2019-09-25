Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace among 20 U.S. historic sites celebrating women’s contributions competing for $2-million in grants

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Wednesday American Express and the National Trust for Historic Preservation, in collaboration with Main Street America, announced a campaign that will allow people to vote on which of 20 selected historic sites to be awarded $2-million in grants. The Partners in Preservation campaign will shine a light on historic buildings and sites celebrating the contributions of women in local communities across the country. Among the selected sites, the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace in Savannah. At the Juliette Gordon Low Birthplace visitors learn more about the woman who started the Girl Scouts organization. The other historical sites include the home of Colorado’s first female African American doctor in Denver and the famed author Harper Lee’s hometown courthouse in Monroeville, Alabama.

Beginning Wednesday through Oct. 29, anyone can vote for their favorite at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/voteyourmainstreet/

People can cast up to five votes each day of the campaign. The historic sites with the most votes will receive a share of $2 million in preservation funding from American Express. Each local partner is receiving an initial grant of $10,000 to increase public awareness of the importance of these historic places and build grassroots support for their Main Street district. Winning districts will be announced on Oct. 30.

