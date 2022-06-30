HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A judge has approved the sale of the Murdaugh family beach house on Edisto Island.

WSAV has learned an all-cash offer of $955,000 has been placed on the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home on 3606 Big Bay Drive. That’s $35,000 above the asking price.

The nearly $4 million Moselle property where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh were shot dead last June is also up for sale and apparently under contract.

Lis pendens filed in Hampton County kept the properties from being sold off without clearance by the receivership and the court. Attorneys John Lay and Peter McCoy Jr. had been previously appointed by the court as co-receivers over Alex Murdaugh’s financial assets amid numerous criminal allegations and lawsuits against him.

While the properties and the family’s holdings were in Maggie Murdaugh’s name, Alex was the sole beneficiary of her will. Earlier this month, he attempted to give up his claim to his late wife’s estate, which would presumably go to the surviving Murdaugh son, Buster. But a judge denied that request.

Along with the approval of the Edisto Island sale, Judge Daniel Hall signed off on requests that will satisfy Palmetto State Bank’s more than $150,000 mortgage on the home and over $6,000 incurred by Lay and McCoy in selling the house.