Judge grants bond to soldier accused in fatal crash with Liberty County teen

There are new developments in the case of a Fort Stewart soldier charged in the drunk driving accident that killed a Liberty County teenager.

Antoine McLendon appeared in a Liberty County court on Monday in an attempt to get released on bond. Prosecutors say in January, McLendon was driving drunk and traveling more than 130 miles per hour. That’s when his vehicle slammed into the car 18-year-old Albert Dock was riding in.

McLendon has been in jail since the accident. On Monday, the judge set his bond at $105,000 and ordered that he obey a 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. curfew when released.

Dock’s family attended that hearing and we spoke to his mother after the judge’s ruling.

“God is my strength so I know with him I can get through anything, so I’m ready. I’m just ready for justice for my son.”

Albert Dock was a stand out on the Liberty County High School basketball team.

Two other teens were in the car with him at the time of the accident, They survived.

