HAMPTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The civil case involving Alex Murdaugh, Parker’s and the family of Mallory Beach appeared in court Friday.

Judge Daniel Hall denied both pretrial motions made by the Parker’s corporation, which asked for a change of venue and for Alex Murdaugh to be tried separately from their case.

The family of Mallory Beach is suing Parker’s for wrongful death for selling Paul Murdaugh alcohol on the day of the boat crash that killed her.

Parker’s called it a “media hurricane” that has hit Hampton County and the entire country when it comes to the Murdaugh family. The company’s lawyers said there would be no way to get an impartial jury in a county “infected” by the Murdaugh dynasty.

Hall listened to both sides, ultimately ruling against the motions. The trial will stay in the Hampton County Courthouse.

The Beach family attorney says it was the right decision.

“I think I am the only one who has got a real risk of not getting a fair trial here,” said Mark Tinsley. “There’s a lot of faith we have put in the people of Hampton County. It’s important the people of Hampton County decide this case.”

The next step in this case is a deposition of Alex Murdaugh while he’s in prison in South Carolina. That should happen as early as Tuesday, though his comments won’t be heard until the trial, set to start on Aug. 14.