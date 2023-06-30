HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Judge Daniel Hall has denied Parker’s attorneys’ motion to remove attorneys Mark Tinsley and Tabor Vaux as lawyers for the Beach family.

Earlier this month, Parker’s filed paperwork that said the pair should be disqualified for disclosing privileged documents, having improper communication with someone connected to another lawsuit and “repeatedly ignoring their ethical obligations to gather ammunition to fire” against Parker’s.

The judge’s denial of the motion means the trial is still expected to begin in Hampton County on August 14.