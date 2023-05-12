Alex Murdaugh is taken to the Colleton County Courthouse for sentencing on Friday, March 3, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh‘s request to use some of what he called “untainted funds” for an appeal on his murder conviction has been denied by a South Carolina judge.

Murdaugh had asked to use money from his liquidated 401K to retain Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, who defended him in the murder trial, as lawyers for his appeal.

The family of Mallory Beach and several other people currently suing Murdaugh in civil cases fought that, saying it would leave even less money for their judgments if they win those cases.

Late Friday afternoon, Judge Daniel Hall denied Murdaugh’s request saying he cannot use that money for his criminal appeal.

Murdaugh already paid more than $500,000 for his legal team to defend him at his double murder trial.