Judge considering bond for Savannah State murder suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man charged in the murder of a Savannah State University student wants a judge to allow him to be free on bond as he awaits a new trial.

Justin Stephens is accused of shooting Christopher Starks to death on the university’s campus back in 2015.

Stephens’ trial ended in a mistrial last week when jurors told the judge they couldn’t reach a decision on any of the 10 counts he faces, including murder and aggravated assault.

He has been jailed since his arrest in April 2018. Stephens’ new trial is set for Sept. 3.