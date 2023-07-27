HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A $15 million settlement between Mallory Beach’s family and Greg Parker, owner of Parker’s convenience stores, was approved by a judge Thursday.

From the estate of Maggie Murdaugh, $517,000 was also signed off on by Judge Daniel Hall.

Mallory was killed in February 2019 when the boat she and five others were on, including Paul Murdaugh, crashed into a piling in Archer’s Creek. The teen was thrown into the water and her body wasn’t found for seven days.

Paul was seen on camera buying alcohol from a Parker’s store earlier that day using the ID of his brother Buster. While the clerk looked at the ID and ran it through their system, they failed to ensure Paul matched the characteristics and photo displayed.

The deal, however, doesn’t apply to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, also named in the suit. His portion of the settlement would also go to the other passengers on the boat hasn’t been signed yet.

Parker’s attempt to sever their case from Alex was previously denied.