SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The familiar face of a Savannah icon has returned to the Hostess City.

The statue of Johnny Mercer is back in its spot in Ellis Square after it was removed when it was vandalized back in April. The city says the statue was sent to a foundry in Atlanta for repairs where the original artist, Susie Chisholm, guided the restoration process.

Johnny Mercer, a Savannah native, wrote more than 1400 songs as the co-founder of Capitol Records, with his most popular being Moon River. You can see the Oscar statue he won in the Savannah History Museum.

The City of Savannah says they are “pleased with the repair work done on the Johnny Mercer statue and [are] grateful to the original artist Susie Chisholm for her guidance during that process…”

“Johnny Mercer’s legacy is an important part of the city’s history and Ellis Square has been incomplete without him to greet visitors and residents. We’re happy for his return.”