SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As a former schoolteacher and recent program director for the First Tee – Savannah, John Parker has spent the past few years mentoring thousands of young kids. Today, that effort was rewarded as the Savannah chapter announced it would be making Parker its new CEO.

“Our board of directors recognizes the hard work and dedication that John has committed to our organization, and we know that as our new CEO, he will help First Tee – Savannah continue to grow and serve our community,” said First Tee – Savannah president, Alex Messinger.

A Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native, Parker earned his bachelor’s degree as well as his master’s degree in early childhood education from Georgia Southern University. Prior to joining First Tee – Savannah, he was a third-grade teacher at the Bryan County School System. Parker began volunteering at First Tee – Savannah in 2019 at Richmond Hill Elementary School.

“I’m honored to serve as this amazing organization’s CEO. We are looking forward to the new year, and we have several big goals for 2024,” Parker said. “One of them is to increase our scholarships for economically disadvantaged students. Right now, 50% of First Tee – Savannah’s participants receive scholarships.”

Parker added that First Tee has several events coming up in the next few months to help raise funds for the program.

On Friday, Feb. 9, they have a family-fun night at the Ghost Pirates hockey game, where a portion of the ticket sales will go to support First Tee’s youth development programs.

First Tee will have its Tee Off Party on Sunday, March 3, and Golf Marathon on Monday, March 4, at The Landings Golf and Athletic Club. Foursomes can sign up now to play a total of 100 holes of golf and support First Tee – Savannah (contact dana@firstteesavannah.org if interested).

Since its inception in 1997, First Tee has worked to efficiently integrate the game of golf with a life skills curriculum. Its network spans 150 chapters with programs delivered at 1,400 golf courses, 10,000 schools and 1,700 youth centers in all 50 states and select international locations.

To donate to help First Tee – Savannah, visit here.