John Davis Florist to host student summer flower camps

Local News

by: WSAV Staff

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – John Davis Florist will host flower camps for kids this summer. 

Students of ages five to 12 can attend camp where they will make their own flower arrangements, cool off on a waterslide, eat pizza and more. 

Each camper will create one flower arrangement for themselves and a second arrangement for the Ronald McDonald House of Coastal Empire. The Ronald McDonald House will also receive a portion of the camp proceeds. 

There will be two flower camps offered at John Davis Florist on Abercorn Street this summer:

  • Thursday, June 20 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, July 18 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.

John Davis Florist Camp costs $30 per camper to attend. To register a child, call 912-233-6077
 

