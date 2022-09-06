Georgia Department of Transportation hosting virtual job fair with hopes of adding more maintenance team members. Getty Images.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair as they seek to hire Highway Maintenance Technicians across the state.

Areas of work include vegetation management, right-of-way maintenance, removing debris from travel lanes and more. Some job duties may consist of cleaning and clearing culverts, mowing or cleaning brush for roadsides, patching broken or eroded pavement, and assisting in storm cleanup efforts.

The salary is $31,200 a year full time and benefits include free CDL training, Health insurance benefit eligibility upon hire, and 12 paid holidays.

The virtual job fair will be held On Thursday, September 8, from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age; possess a high school diploma or GED; and possess a valid driver’s license. Those who meet these requirements are encouraged to apply. The department says jobs will be offered on the spot.

Click here for more information on the position. To register for the virtual job fair click here. Applicants looking for a career in public service will select a specific 30-minute time slot upon registration.

The Georgia DOT employees help to build and maintain the 10th largest transportation system in the country.